Two Adams County women — one in her 20s, the other in her 30s — have been confirmed as the latest positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the South Heartland Health District.
The South Heartland District Health Department announced the two additional cases in a news release Wednesday evening. The new cases bring to 320 the total reported among district residents since March 18, with 286 in Adams County, 27 in Clay County, six in Webster County and one in Nuckolls County.
To date, 299 of the patients have recovered. Eleven — all Adams County residents — have died.
“We continue to conduct case and contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” said Michele Bever, the health department executive director. “Cases are always directed to isolate themselves and may be released from isolation only after they have completed 10 days since the beginning of their symptoms AND three days fever-free AND symptoms improved. Close contacts are directed to quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of their exposure.”
Case investigations reveal that many of the identified close contacts to COVID-19-positive patients in the South Heartland district can be traced to gatherings, Bever said. That’s unsurprising, she said, since the state’s directed health measures have been relaxed.
“I would like to remind residents that as restrictions on gatherings are loosened in Phase 3 of reopening, we need to continue to practice social distancing and protect others by wearing masks,” Bever said. “I want to emphasize that taking actions to reduce the spread of this respiratory illness is our new normal. We need to keep the curve flat.”
Bever encouraged residents to take advantage of TestNebraska, which will be offering free testing on the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings on Sunday morning from 8 a.m. to noon.
To sign up for a free COVID-19 test, register at the website for testnebraska.com.
“We encourage health care workers, first responders, anyone who has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, anyone who thinks they were exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone with underlying medical conditions to get tested,” Bever said.
Statewide, Nebraska’s running case total increased from 17,957 on Monday to 18,221 on Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported. The statewide death toll increased from 249 to 257 over that two-day period.
As of Wednesday, 38% of the state’s hospital beds, 44% of the intensive care beds and 80% of the ventilators were available for patients, NDHHS reported.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website:www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
