During a primary election on Tuesday that saw a lot of early mail-in voting to minimize the threat of spreading the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, Adams County saw a voter turnout of 40.3%.
That is an increase over the 38.07% turnout seen for the 2016 primary election.
There were 7,787 votes cast during the 2020 primary election in Adams County, which has 19,322 registered voters.
Adams County published complete, unofficial primary results at 9:33 p.m. on Tuesday. Adams County Clerk Ramona Thomas, who doubles as county election commissioner, said the timing was comparable to 2018.
“It was really fast,” she said. “We had so many early votes that we were able to get counted and release shortly after 8 p.m. What came in from the actual polling sites was minimal. That didn’t take very long to count. We do have new equipment, which does count faster, but mostly it was because we had so many ballots in ahead of time, ready to go.”
The office sent out 7,519 early voting ballots for voters who requested them before May 1. The office had 6,304 ballots returned as of Monday afternoon.
Thomas said for those who didn’t vote early, polling place operations went well.
“We had a lot of first-time workers,” she said. “There were some bumps, nothing that was unfixable. We appreciate them stepping up and working. Hopefully they enjoyed it and will come back. Traffic was minimal, so issues were minimal.”
Thomas’ office can walk workers through most issues over the telephone.
She visited polling places in the morning. She also had two precinct inspectors.
The county canvassing board met Wednesday morning to verify election results.
“We have minimal provisional to go through but those will be counted today,” Thomas said.
