Adams County will use a construction management at-risk contract for the design and construction phases of the new justice center and jail.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 during their meeting Tuesday to use a construction management at-risk contract versus a design-build contract for the project.
“I by no means am an expert on any of this, but as I understand it the construction management at-risk contract, basically we would hire a construction manager that will assume the legal liability to bring the project in at a certain cost,” County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss said.
Board member Dale Curtis said the cost for the contract would be about $75,000, no matter which contractor is selected for the project.
“Which is pretty standard,” he said. “To get that guarantee is well worth it. It’s the monkey off our back.”
When it comes to the justice center and jail, there are certain requirements that must be met, one of which is the selection of the committee that would review possible construction managers.
Fegler-Daiss said Nebraska statute specifies who should be on that committee.
“We set up a selection committee,” Curtis said. “The reason for this is if we were going out for a price bid we would be under a different statute. What the state’s looking at here is to ensure this gets done aboveboard and that’s how we get the approval.”
That committee includes Fegler-Daiss, Public Defender Shon Lieske, Sheriff John Rust, Jail Administrator Jeremiah Harmon, Curtis, county board chairman Lee Hogan, and two community members: Scott Thomsen and Lyle Fleharty.
Thomsen is a former board member who oversaw much of the planning for the justice center, and Fleharty was the chairman of the citizens’ committee that helped plan for the project.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
- Unanimously approved and authorized the chairman’s signature on the assurances sections of the 2021-2023 Juvenile Services Aid application.
- Unanimously approved 2021 gravel bids.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, one motor vehicle exemption application from Crossroads Mission Avenue.
- Unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with the village of Ayr for the village’s share of a joint 2021 asphalt project at the Ayr Spur for about $68,000.
- Unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with the village of Juniata for the village’s share of a joint 2021 asphalt project on what is 12th Street out of Hastings and 14th Street in Juniata for about $103,000.
- Unanimously approved a contract for $164,810 with Omaha Truck Center for a 2021 Western Star 4700SF complete dump truck.
