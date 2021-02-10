Adams County is collaborating with Buffalo and Hall counties to establish Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court.
District Court Judge Stephen Illingworth spoke about the agreement during the Adams County Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 2, where he was joined by County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss and Chief Probation Officer Joe Budnick.
The commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the agreement. Commissioner Eldon Orthmann was absent.
Illingworth and Daiss helped set up the Central Nebraska Drug Court 20 years ago.
“Drug court has been quite successful in treatment, getting criminal defendants off drugs, providing treatment, greatly reducing the number of people incarcerated, and providing many other benefits to the communities by putting some productive people out into the community that otherwise would’ve been sent to prison for a price tag of probably $35,000 a year,” Illingworth said.
Drug court facilitators saw a need to provide similar services specifically to veterans, whose needs were not adequately being met in drug court.
Illingworth said he believes the Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court would be the third such program in the state, following Omaha and Lincoln.
Over the years, drug court took in veterans who were facing felony drug charges, but Illingworth said those individuals didn't have the same success as the civilian community.
He will serve as the judge for Adams County, but the interlocal agreement allows for overlapping of judicial services between the three participating counties.
The program will include testing and counseling services, just like drug court. However, there also will be access to Veterans Affairs services.
Illingworth said some of the veterans who went through drug court were dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“We were not equipped to deal with that,” he said.
Participants must be charged with at least one of several classes of felonies, or DUI; enter a plea of no contest; complete the program; and then come back and request charges be dismissed.
Participants will have mentors.
Charges are dismissed, and the judge seals the record, which means the charges aren't on the individual's criminal record.
The Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court is open to veterans who served in any of the military branches including Reserves, Army National Guard and Air National Guard — provided the veteran was honorably discharged.
“They deserve the help,” County Commissioner Dale Curtis said during the meeting. “They’re worth the effort and time.”
Illingworth agreed. He has many veterans in his family.
“We found in drug court we just couldn’t touch the post-traumatic stress component of it,” he said. “We couldn’t get them into the type of treatments we needed to get them into. I feel strongly about this because we’re just not helping them the way we should help them in regular drug court.”
