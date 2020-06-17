After closing June 4 when one of the employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Adams County Treasurer’s Office will reopen Thursday.
The area surrounding the office is well marked to promote social distancing.
The June 4 closure came one day after the treasurer’s office reopened for the first time since March 27, when the county temporarily suspended public access.
At the Adams County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Supervisor Scott Thomsen, who chairs the county’s buildings, grounds and equipment committee, said the courthouse was running like a clock during that one day of operations.
Two lines extended to the street of customers waiting to do business at the treasurer’s office.
Thomsen gave county maintenance supervisor Tom Reichert and his employees a lot of credit for the efficiency of the operation.
“Tom and his crew just did an amazing job to keep those lines moving,” Thomsen said. “The treasurer’s office will reopen again and we will be prepared again, so things run as smoothly as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.