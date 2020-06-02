The Adams County Treasurer’s Office will reopen to walk-in traffic on Wednesday, but county officials are asking the public to exercise restraint and good judgment in conducting business there.
Adams County temporarily suspended public access to the Treasurer’s Office, located in the county courthouse, starting March 27. Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 during their regular meeting Tuesday to follow state guidelines for reopening.
The floor outside the Treasurer’s Office is marked for social distancing. Plexiglass shields are in place at customer windows to provide a safety barrier between employees and the public.
Courthouse security personnel currently are asking visitors where they are going in the courthouse. Supervisor Scott Thomsen, who chairs the county’s buildings, grounds and equipment committee, said, according to Phase 2 of reopening, no more than 25 people can be in one area inside the courthouse.
“We’re just asking the public to please not everybody rush down at once,” he said. “Because it’s going to be an awfully warm week and there will be probably people having to stand outside and wait if everybody rushes down. In that heat that won’t be enjoyable for anybody.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order on March 19 to increase flexibility in requirements for Nebraska residents relating to driver licensing and vehicle registration requirements. Acknowledging the restrictions in place to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the governor extended driver licenses and vehicle registrations expiring on or after March 1.
The extension, which still is in place, will remain in effect until 30 days after the order is lifted.
County officials “highly recommend and ask the public” to wear masks while conducting business in the courthouse. The same guidance is in place for county employees when they interact with the public.
Thomsen said the state will provide an extra staff member to help expedite pedestrian traffic inside the courthouse, specifically for the Treasurer’s Office as well as drivers license examination office.
Adams County has infrared, no-contact thermometers for all of its buildings.
Thomsen said the County Attorney’s Office has provided guidance that those thermometers could be used. If someone tests 100.4 or higher that person could be denied admission to the courthouse.
Supervisor Chuck Neumann said he has used a no-contact thermometer, which takes the temperature of the skin surface.
“So if they walk in from outside not wearing a hat and have a bald head, like I do, you’re going to have warmer skin and you’re going to get higher temperatures just walking right in,” he said.
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said, according to thermometer instructions, if someone records a high temperature after spending time outside, the person is to be rechecked a few minutes later, after spending time in a cool area.
“It’s like Michele (Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department) is always saying, we’re doing good right now,” Thomsen said. “Let’s keep it that way. These are the things she is suggesting we do to keep that down to where we’re at. I think, at least for the time being, it’s a good idea.”
Deputy County Attorney Dave Bergin said it’s possible to refuse entry to people who don’t want their temperatures scanned.
“We live in a decent community here,” Thomsen said. “Most people are understanding. I think they want this all to go away. They’ve been patient with us so far, and I think it’s shown results. If we want those good results to continue, maybe we need to continue to practice this a little bit longer to make sure.”
