With an antiquated jail in the courthouse that poses safety issues for jailers as well as inmates, some Adams County officials are making their case to voters for a new justice center.
Adams County voters will see an item on the general election ballot for a bond issue not to exceed $38 million. The jail portion of the justice center is anticipated to have about 160 beds.
The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement in March to purchase 11 acres south of M Street at U.S. Highway 281 for $180,000 as a site for the justice center. There is also room there to expand in the future.
The current jail has a 37-bed capacity with another three beds for booking and three special-purpose beds.
A citizens committee has been working to plan for the justice center. In addition to members of the public, the committee includes county officials such as Sheriff John Rust, County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss and Public Defender Shon Lieske, all of whom would have offices based at the justice center.
Adams County hired Omaha architecture firm Prochaska & Associates to help plan for the jail.
The county is looking at constructing a new jail because the current county jail, which was constructed in 1962, has out-of-date infrastructure and is non-compliant with state regulations. It can stay open only because it is grandfathered in to stay in operation under old rules.
In transporting and housing inmates elsewhere, Adams County’s annual costs are anticipated to increase from $1.69 million in 2018 to $13.74 million by 2050.
While the general population of Adams County isn’t anticipated to grow, Prochaska has projected that the county’s jail population will increase.
Currently, inmates are escorted by sheriff’s deputies through public areas of the courthouse on their way to and from the courtrooms. In newer justice centers, inmates are kept separate.
Meanwhile, county officials are constantly searching for more space for county departments.
There are mold issues in the Adams County annex basement, where the Public Defender’s Office is housed.
Most of the Sheriff’s Office operations would remain at the courthouse to minimize justice center costs.
While the ballot language for the proposed bond issue says “not to exceed $38 million,” the cost estimate is actually about $37 million.
In the event the bond issue is rejected, the Board of Supervisors is prepared to vote itself on whether to pay for a new jail with a “nickel tax,” for a maximum amount allowed of $25.8 million.
With a nickel tax, the supervisors could pass a property tax of up to 5.2 cents per $100 of valuation.
The tax would be in place until the bonds that were taken out had been paid back.
According to updated information provided by the county’s bond counsel, D.A. Davidson, at $37 million with an annual interest rate of 2.45%, the property tax levy to pay off the bond would equate to 4.29 cents per $100 valuation.
The average-priced home in Hastings is $123,526. According to current projections, the average annual increase on such a home to fund the justice center would be $52.99, or $4.42 per month.
For a house valued at $100,000 the annual cost would be $42.90, and $85.80 for a house valued at $200,000.
For irrigated farm ground the annual increase would be $3.27 per acre, or $2,093.25 per section.
The $1.6 million the county is spending now to transport prisoners will help offset the bond.
The annual payment for the justice center would be $2.28 million to pay off the debt in 20 years. The annual bond amount for the jail would be $1.65 million.
A few county officials said they have received overtures from officials in other counties stating if Adams County constructed a new jail those other counties would send inmates there.
