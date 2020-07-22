Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors heard during their regular meeting Tuesday 2020-21 budget requests from representatives of several county departments and organizations that receive county support.
This was the second meeting in which the supervisors heard budget requests.
The county’s budget committee now will work to finalize the county’s 2020-21 budget.
Judge Stephen Illingworth requested $63,651.49, which is an increase from $62,292.35 in 2019-2020. The actual expense in 2019-20 was $59,326.49.
IT Coordinator Ron Kucera requested $319,764.52, which is an increase from $308,513 in 2019-20. The actual expense in 2019-20 was $308,044.62.
Kucera also requested for the county communications budget $102,000, which is an increase from $87,100 in 2019-20. The actual expense in 2019-20 was $86,801.73.
County Assessor Jackie Russell requested $499,000, which is a decrease from $531,000 in 2019-20. The actual expense in 2019-20 was $498,605.99.
Clerk of the District Court Amanda Bauer requested $492,697.21, which is an increase from $482,704.87 in 2019-20. The actual expense in 2019-20 was $410,655.30.
Sheriff John Rust requested for the sheriff’s department $2.360 million for 2020-21, which is a decrease from $2.364 million in 2019-20. The actual expense in 2019-20 was $2.251 million.
Rust also requested for the jail $2.614 million for 2020-21, which is an increase from $2.561 million in 2019-20. The actual expense in 2019-20 was $2.24 million.
County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss requested $1.456 million for 2020-21, which is an increase from $1.405 million in 2019-20. The actual expense in 2019-20 was $1.265 million.
Fegler Daiss also requested $38,000 for the West Law online research contract.
Public Defender Shon Lieske requested $1.099 million for 2020-21, which is an increase from $1.085 million in 2019-20. The actual expense in 2019-20 was $1.101 million.
Adams County Fairgrounds Manager Jolene Laux requested $702,122.
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller requested for the weeds department $82,290.78, which is a decrease from $91,610. The actual expense was $82,534.78.
Miller also requested for the road and bridge department $6.081 million, which is an increase from $6.057 million. The actual expense was $5.943 million. Of the $6.081 million, $2.960 million would come from tax dollars and $3.121 million would come from revenues including state and federal funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.