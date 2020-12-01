After two-win season a year ago, the Fillmore Central boys basketball is ready to turn the corner.
"This season we bring back a group of guys with varsity experience and some serious talent," said coach Jordan High who enters his fourth season at Fillmore Central. "I think this will be our most cohesive team that I have coached. All of these players have been part our system and really see to embrace what we're asking them to do. They have been bringing high energy and seem eager to learn."
Three starters return in seniors Garrett Nichols and Riley Hiatt and sophomore Keegan Theobald.
Others back with varsity experience are seniors De Maciel, Hunter Verhage and Parker Uldrich and junior Isaiah Lauby.
High said that while the expectations high there are areas where the Panthers will need to show improvement.
"A few areas of weakness that we will need to be better at if we want to be successful is our shooting," High said. "We didn't shoot very well last season, but I actually think that's going to get a lot better this season.
"We also need to be better around the hoop defensively. We gave up way too many points in the lane last year giving up too many drive and dumps and offensive rebounds. That's an area we must get better at to stay in games and be successful."
