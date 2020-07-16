Alberta Maly, 40, of rural Ord, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the CHI Good Samaritan Health System in Kearney due to a battle with kidney disease.
Alberta’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation. Condolences can be sent to Randy Maly, 48440 814th Road Ord, Nebraska 68862.
Alberta June was born June 15, 1980, at Grand Junction, Colorado, to Albert L. and Mary (McConnaughey) Pilcher. She spent her childhood in Grand Junction and St. Joseph, Missouri. She then moved to Kenesaw, Nebraska, where she received her high school education.
On July 11, 1998, Alberta was united in marriage to Randy Maly at Ord. The couple settled on a farm in the Springdale Area of Valley County, Nebraska, where they raised their two daughters. Alberta loved the country life and raising cows.
Alberta enjoyed attending livestock sales, shopping and going to concerts.
Survivors include her husband, Randy of rural Ord; two daughters, Jasmine Maly of Grand Island and Lorri Maly of Chambers; a granddaughter, Koehler Friedrichsen; her mother, Mary Pilcher, of St. Joseph; two brothers, Jr. and Paul Donaldson both of St. Joseph; four sisters, Arlene Zabel, Debbie Pace, Shirley Jones and Karen Donaldson all of St. Joseph; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert; grandmother, Alice McConnaughey; a niece, Mindy Johnson; nephew, James Porterfield; two uncles, Terry and Larry Pilcher; and a cousin Laura Pilcher.
