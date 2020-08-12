Under former head coach Matt Buttermore, Hastings College volleyball’s recruiting efforts remained mostly in-state.
The Bronco roster was virtually all Nebraskans with few out-of-state players sprinkled in.
Second year head coach Alex Allard has pulled from some of her roots and connections in her recruiting efforts thus far, bringing in her first official class this fall.
“Local is great,” she said. “I think that we’ve had a lot of success, but I’m pulling from everywhere, mixing it up a bit. We’ve got a pretty big recruiting class and not all freshman. We’ve got three transfers, two juniors and one sophomore.”
Allard is especially excited about middles Amani Monroe, who transferred in from Cardinal Stritch (Ind.), and Sydney Mullin (North Platte Community College).
Mullin, 5-feet, 10-inches, tallied 305 kills in 114 sets last season for the Knights. Monroe had 11 kills in 94 sets and hit .208 for the Wolves.
“They both look good and competitive,” Allard said.
The Broncos finished under .500 in 2019 for the first time in at least 15 seasons. The Hastings College athletic website only had season results dating back as far as 2006.
Hastings struggled in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, finishing 6-10 in league play.
A tough opening slate pitted Hastings against five Top 25 teams, three of which were ranked 10th or higher.
The Broncos had a five-match winning streak through September, but went 2-6 in October and finished the season without qualifying for the GPAC or national tournament.
“It was my first year as a head coach, too,” Allard said. “So, tons of learning experiences, whether it was leading a group of people or making game time decisions or whatever it may be. I feel like in the first year I’ve gained so much knowledge. I’m 100 times more confident going into the second season.”
Allard’s one year of living in Hastings and being on campus has done wonders for her ability to speak to recruits, as well.
“Even just being able to sell the college is so much easier now. Recruits come on campus and I’m not trying to figure out what we offer. I’ve already got it because I’ve been here a year,” Allard said.
Another product of her first year coaching is the bond she has developed with her players.
“That’s probably the biggest change,” Allard said. “I feel like now a lot of them are on board, whereas last year they were a little hesitant. It was a lot of change with a new coach coming in. We’re on the same track now.”
Returning for Allard are seniors Lucy Skoch (St. Cecilia), Dani Bruha (Ord), and Claira Thede (St. Paul); juniors Ireland Currey and Emily Krolikowski (Centura); and sophomores Marlee Taylor and Jaisee Stinson.
Krolikowski and Skoch led the team in kills last season with 220 and 219, respectively. Skoch was second on the team in blocks (86).
Skoch spent most of the summer in Abilene, Texas, completing an internship. But, since returning home, has been a gym rat.
“The last couple weeks she has been in the gym as much as possible,” Allard said of Skoch. “She just looks like she hasn’t skipped a beat. She’s super focused and just has a great attitude. She’s coming in, wants to be competitive but also just have fun. She’s taking the young girls under her wing and showing them the ropes. She’s a good leader and is coming in ready.”
“(Krolikowski) is definitely going to be the go-to on the outside,” Allard said. “She’s consistent, she’s gotten better and better. We’re definitely going to rely heavily on her.”
Allard is perhaps most looking forward to watching her setters this season, especially with incoming St. Cecilia grad Makenna Asher, who will join veteran Thede and sophomore Stinson.
“Makenna is just a complete package,” Allard said. “She’s a great get and I don’t know how she wasn’t on more people’s radar. She’s not just a setter; she’s got an offensive serve that’s going to score points immediately, her defensive skills are libero-like. She doesn’t let anything drop, sacrifices her body and is just a very well-rounded player. She’s got a good head on her shoulders and can lead people.”
Another local player Allard expects to make an impact is Hastings High grad Kamri Adler, who spent her freshman year in Columbus playing for Central Community College.
“I reached out to Buttermore and asked him about her and said he would have taken her right out high school if she wanted to come here,” Allard said. “She’s a great kid. I’ve been in the gym with her and she’s just a phenomenal athlete. As a defensive specialist or libero, with her volleyball IQ she just read the game so well. Nothing drops in front of her.”
Lawrence-Nelson graduate Taylor Harrington is on the Bronco roster and might see the floor as a DS.
“I see her competing with some of these upperclassmen,” Allard said.
Like everyone, the Broncos will deal with numerous new guidelines implemented due to combat the COVID-19 pandemic that cancelled the NAIA’s winter championships and entire spring season. Masks will be worn, travel arrangements will differ, but the bottom line is the players want to play.
Hastings College has not yet made an announcement on if fans will be allowed, but the Broncos’ home opener is Sept. 9 against College of St. Mary.
HC opens the season on the road at the Mid-Missouri Classic Sept. 5-6.
“Our mentality is just taking it day-by-day because each practice could literally be our last,” Allard said.
2020 schedule
September
5, at Mid-Missouri classic vs. Central Methodist 11 a.m. & Cumberland University 1 p.m.; 6, at Mid-Missouri classic vs. Columbia College 9 a.m. & Southwestern College 11 a.m.; 9, College of St. Mary 7:30 p.m.; 16, Midland 7:30 p.m.; 19, at Concordia 3 p.m.; 23, Diane 7:30 p.m.; 30, at College of St. Mary 7:30 p.m.
October
3, Mount Marty 3 p.m. & Kansas Wesleyan 7 p.m.; 7, at Midland 7:30 p.m.; 10, Morningside 3 p.m.; 16, at Dordt 7:30 p.m.; 17, at Northwestern 5 p.m.; 23, Dakota Wesleyan 7:30 p.m.; 24, Jamestown 3 p.m.; 27, at Doane 7:30 p.m.; 28, at Mount Marty 7:30 p.m.; at Briar Cliff 3 p.m.
November
3, Concordia 7:30 p.m.
