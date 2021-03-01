FILE - Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg talks with guard Teddy Allen on the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill., in this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, file photo. Allen, who set the Pinnacle Bank Arena scoring record less than a week ago, left the Nebraska basketball team on Monday, March 1, 2021. Coach Fred Hoiberg and Allen released a joint statement announcing the departure and did not give a specific reason.