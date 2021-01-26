Jessica Allen-Pickett, assistant professor of education at Hastings College, will deliver an Invited Faculty Lecture titled "Baking, Teaching and Service" 1 p.m. Wednesday at French Memorial Chapel on the college campus.
The event is free and open to the public, but in-person attendance is limited to 100 people with masks required. The lecture will be posted on the Hastings College YouTube channel and on social media after the event.
Using baking as a metaphor for teaching, Allen-Pickett will simultaneously make a batch of chocolate chip cookies and reflect on how to be a teacher, learner and human being who contributes to the common good.
The lecture is sponsored by the Hastings College Lecture Series.
Allen-Pickett was one of two faculty members elected by students to present an Invited Faculty Lecture to the entire campus community during this academic year. The topic was to be of her own choosing.
