- Allen Self-Service Drug opens in Hastings.
- Robert Allen, partner in Allen Self-Service Drugs, named the manager of the Hastings location at 731 W. Second St.
- Robert Allen purchased about 100,000 square feet of property extending south and west from the intersection of Second and Bellevue for future development.
- Construction begins on the $300,000 Allen Self-Service Drug store at 1115 W. Second St.
- Tru-Value Hardware store gets added.
- A new addition expanding the store from 54,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet was under way and expected to be completed by summer 1976.
- The Wine Cellar gets added.
- The Allen’s annual July Jamboree was started to engage the community through entertainment, numerous giveaways and free samples.
- Allen’s starts the Education Advantage Program in which 1 percent of the total of store receipts returned to the store are then donated in cash to participating organizations including daycare centers, school parent teach organizations and schools.
- The metal arches with glass were build and installed over the main entrances of the grocery and departments stores.
- Owner Bob Allen dies at age 84 at Bryan LGH Medical Center East in Lincoln. In addition to owning and operating the store, Allen served one term as mayor of Hastings and two terms on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, including a one-year term as chairman.
- Members of the Allen’s family announce that they have sold the business to B&R Stores Inc., which also operates Russ’s Market in Hastings. Allen’s and the The Wine Cellar will retain their names following the sale.
- B & R Stores Inc. takes over ownership of Allen’s and The Wine Cellar.
December 1958 February 1959 March 1962 March 1963 1968 September 1975 1977 1980 September 1989 July 1994 June 1, 2010 Aug. 4, 2020 Oct. 5, 2020
Allen's Timeline
