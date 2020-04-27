Throughout the last four decades, officials of the city of Hastings have had a resource readily available when questions arose about almost any city project.
Monday marked the final Hastings City Council meeting for City Engineer Dave Wacker, who is retiring Friday after 44 years with the city.
“Dave’s knowledge of projects in the city of Hastings is just something I don’t know will ever be matched again in our lifetimes moving forward,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “He has been through so many projects over his last 40 years as an employee of the city of Hastings and has seen a lot of growth in the traffic and transportation side of things.”
City Administrator Dave Ptak said during the meeting that Wacker is “an engineer’s engineer.”
“With his knowledge of how to handle streets and special assessments, as well as just his overall knowledge of the city, he’s a walking encyclopedia, and I, for one, will miss him,” Ptak said.
He said he hoped Wacker will consider doing special projects with the city.
Former City Administrator Joe Patterson, who retired in May 2019, also described Wacker as a walking encyclopedia.
“He is, and I think his strongest point in his work as city engineer, is his project management skills,” Patterson said during an interview last week. “I’ve had the firsthand opportunity to work with him on the water park project, which certainly had its share of design flaws. A lot of that got redesigned by Dave and his staff.”
Wacker started work May 26, 1976, as assistant city engineer, having been hired by former City Engineer Willis Hunt.
When Hunt’s successor, Gary Poore, left in 1979, Wacker was appointed acting city engineer. He became city engineer in 1980.
Wacker was part of the interview process in 1980 for Patterson to become the city’s parks and recreation director.
Patterson joked about the fact that at one point in 1980, he and Wacker were among several “acting” city department heads.
“We were a bunch of thespians,” he said.
Another one of Wacker’s many accomplishments was designing and constructing the current landfill.
In the fall of 1981, then-Mayor Bill Welton told Wacker the city’s current landfill had only about nine months of life left and that the city needed a new one. Wacker was put in charge of designing it.
Less than one year after Wacker was given the task, the new landfill was open to the public on Oct. 1, 1982.
He has overseen more than 1,560 projects as city engineer.
“He has his mark on almost every project we’ve done,” Patterson said.
Wacker left his mark on a number of community improvement projects outside of streets.
For instance, he oversaw renovation of the Hastings Public Library, which reopened in October 2017.
“If I had a problem, I would say to him, ‘Dave, I need your help.’ And he always stepped up,” Patterson said. “Not everyone would do that.”
Wacker said it is a personal feeling of accomplishment that his knowledge of city projects runs so deep.
“It’s just such an impressive thing because I can have questions about how Road A ties into Road B and Dave is able to give us a complete history on how those things got paved and how the signage got put there and all those sorts of things,” Stutte said.
Wacker, a native of Edgar, will stay in Hastings. His wife, Polly, works at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Their son, Dave Wacker Jr., is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he is majoring in mechanical engineering.
In retirement, Wacker said he plans to do some engineering consulting, spend more time on his hobby of restoring antique Fords and also relax a little bit.
“Not waking up at 4 a.m. and worrying about snow removal or projects getting designed, traffic detours and drainage concerns,” he said.
Patterson and Wacker share a common interest in car renovations.
“The work he does on cars is just amazing,” Patterson said. “The restoration is professional.”
Wacker turns 67 in June.
“When I first took this job 44 years ago, my father said, ‘Be a little careful when you’re getting into government’; he said, ‘Everyone has an opinion about politics and religion,’ ” Wacker told council members. “I’ve found my father to be wrong. It includes drainage, snow removal, speed limits and parking. It’s been a pleasure to serve the city of Hastings. Thank you for the opportunity.”
The city of Hastings will miss Wacker, Patterson said.
“I’m just so sad we can’t show that appreciation right now,” he said. “He deserves to have a street named after him, or something.”
Stutte said the city will recognize Wacker for his contributions with an in-person event when social distancing no longer is needed.
“We want to make sure we do this right for him, and we want to make sure we do it in person because I think there are a lot of people that want to pay their gratitude toward everything he has done for our community,” he said.
During Monday’s meeting, council members voted 8-0 to appoint Engineering Director Lee Vrooman to be interim city engineer, a statutorily required position.
In other business, council members:
Unanimously approved of the application of THOAR LLC for CDBG Downtown Revitalization forgivable loan funding in the amount of $200,000 for a façade renovation project at 119 N. Hastings Ave. and 712 W. First St. THOAR will construct up to 10 second-floor loft apartments and up to six main-floor, white box commercial spaces. Estimated costs for the façade are $254,600. When all levels of the building are complete the total project costs are projected to be $2.5 million.
Unanimously approved accepting work and certificate of the city engineer in Street Improvement 2018-1, Lakeview Avenue-North Shore Drive to 118.47 feet north of Martin Drive.
Unanimously approved accepting the plat and schedule of assessments as prepared by the city engineer for Street Improvement District 2018-1.
Unanimously approved a resolution accepting work and the certificate of the city engineer in Street Improvement District 2019-1, Utecht Circle-39th Street north 751.83 feet.
Approved a resolution accepting work and the certificate of the city engineer in Street Improvement District 2019-2, Utecht Avenue-39th street south 1,422 feet.
Unanimously approved resolution No. 2020-24 accepting the plat and schedule of assessments as prepared by the city engineer for special assessments proposed to be levied in Street Improvement District No. 2019-2 and setting a hearing date relative to the levy of said special assessments.
