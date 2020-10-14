Crosier Park is the site of a planned inclusive playground, made possible through the collaboration of the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department and the Hastings Community Foundation, as well as local donors.
Representatives of the two organizations welcomed the public to an announcement about the project Wednesday afternoon at Crosier Park on the site where the playground will be located.
An inclusive playground will provide a sensory-rich environment that enables children of all abilities to engage physically and socially in a supportive environment. It will include slides, swings, climbing features, interactive spinners and roller tables, accessible ramps and interactive music features.
The playground is intended for children ages 0-12.
Many of the playground’s features will be shaded.
The $850,000 project will be funded with $700,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department’s sales tax fund and $100,000 from the Hastings Community Foundation’s Key Society.
Key Society membership is open to anyone who cares about Hastings with an annual membership cost of $250.
After seeing a need for such a project in Hastings, the organizations determined that the open space at Crosier Park would allow for the development of the playground, shelter and restrooms.
The park stretches from 13th to 14th streets between Pine and California avenues.
There also will be 42 parking stalls, eight of which will be handicapped-accessible.
Jeff Hassenstab, Hastings Parks and Recreation director, said there was a need at Crosier Park for amenities such as restrooms.
“When we kind of started looking for space, this was ideal because it was underutilized, and so it became apparent that this was a great place to put this,” he said.
It also improves a park on the east side of Hastings.
Hassenstab said the new playground will be at least twice as big as the new Brickyard Park playground in the southwest part of town.
“This entire scope is going to be a large, full area,” he said.
While it’s possible to have an inclusive playground that is small, the parks department had big plans.
“If we were going to do this project we wanted it to be a destination park,” Hassenstab said. “We felt if we were going to make this hit all needs and everything we needed it to do, let’s make this big. It’s got a big space.”
He is thankful for the Key Society’s involvement. This will be the third Parks Department project involving the Key Society during Hassenstab’s time in Hastings, following the Libs Park splash pad and Lincoln Park pavilion.
Dan Peters, executive director of Hastings Community Foundation, referred to the new playground as a showpiece during an interview after Wednesday’s announcement and said it is a way to connect members of the community.
“One hundred thousand dollars is a lot of money, and I think we are so honored that we’re able to work with the Key Society and our members to be able to actively look for projects where we can have a real impact and be able to step forward and partner with the parks department in this case and say, ‘Yes, we like it but we want it to be more’ and we see potential and value in making it bigger and what that means for the community,” he said. “We want to help achieve that. It’s a rewarding experience for the Key Society, and I think our members find they can make a very modest annual investment and the outcome is something like this, which is pretty powerful.”
Additional funding support will come from the John Harrington Memorial Fund and the Jackie Ortegren Memorial Fund.
“My mom was a kindergarten teacher for years and just always loved being around kids and really just watching kids play,” Kirk Ortegren said Wednesday. “So something all-inclusive like this where all the kids can play and nice areas for people to sit and just watch them play, I think that’s exactly what my mom would want her memorial money to go to.”
Jackie Ortegren died April 21, 2017. She taught at Wallace Elementary for 27 years.
Kirk was joined at the announcement by his father, Gail, as well as wife, Jami, and children Aden, 18; Jack, 14; and Lucy, 8.
The inclusive playground is meaningful to the Ortegren family also because Jack is in a wheelchair.
“Sometimes there’s handicapped-accessible things and then there’s regular playgrounds, but they are separate,” Kirk said. “Sure, there’s things Jack can do, but his friends all want to do stuff over here. So the all-inclusive concept is something we’ve always hoped for. So even if Jack is not on the equipment, he can be by the equipment, around the equipment, playing with his friends.”
Barb Harrington said her late husband, John, who died June 10, 2019, would be excited about the planned playground.
“He spent a lot of time being excluded,” she said. “His big story was he would always be pulled over to a local park in Grand Island by his brother and sister and maybe some wonderful friends of his when he was a kid in a little red wagon. He would just be parked along the side and then the kids could play, swing, play on the slides — do all kinds of things — but he could only sit there kind of in the hot burning sun in the wagon, hoping they would eventually come and find him and pull him home. He struggled with cerebral palsy all his life, but he never let it define him and did many wonderful things because that’s who he was. He would be really happy about this because I’m sure he sat on the sidelines in that wagon watching those kids go down the slides.”
Phase 1 of the project, which includes the parking and playground, is expected to break ground in spring and finish in summer of 2021. Phase 2, which includes the restrooms and shelter, is expected to break ground in the fall of 2021.
The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring or summer of 2022.
“This is an especially meaningful project because the community has been involved in every step,” Peters said. “It was community members who first identified this as a need, it was the community that funded the project and it’ll be the community who will enjoy it. The Hastings Community Foundation is so proud to be a partner in transitioning this project from idea to a feature that will be enjoyed by families for years to come.”
