When Alyssa Anders returned to her hometown she saw an opportunity to blend her passion for coffee with a desire to be part of the vision to revive downtown Hastings.
Anders is the owner of Art Bar, a coffee shop and bar that was opened in 2014 to create a space in downtown Hastings where anyone and everyone could go.
Anders moved away from Hastings after she turned 18. When she returned — with no real intention of staying for long — she noticed that things were changing.
Buildings that were vacant when she left were being put back to use. So when a downtown building became available for redevelopment, she and her family jumped at the opportunity to contribute to the Hastings community.
Deciding what business she would run was an easy choice because coffee had been a passion in Anders' life for 15 years.
She has worked in coffee shops for most of her adult life. It was when she managed a coffee shop in Hawaii that her love for coffee was cultivated.
So, when she was presented with the chance to own her own coffee shop in downtown Hastings, she jumped at the opportunity.
Over the six years that Art Bar has been open, Anders has watched the downtown area grow and has witnessed more businesses open.
“Seeing the way that our downtown has grown has been phenomenal,” Anders said.
She has had the luxury of seeing what Hastings was and being a part of what it is now.
"I have never been prouder to be a part of the downtown community," Anders said.
This holiday season Art Bar is offering several items. The first is the Merry Cactmus Cocktail. This is a cocktail that comes in a cute cactus tiki cup. Next is their Boozy Bourbon Caramel Latte. This is an alcoholic version of their most popular drink, the Bourbon Caramel latte. Finally they’re offering a lot of their merchandise. They have gift cards, t-shirts, candles, and premium chocolate bars, all of which make great gifts.
How many years have you been in business? 6
Describe how your business began and some of its history:
I grew up here in Hastings, but moved away after high school to pursue other things. My passion for coffee really began to form when I got a job as a barista at a shop in Hawaii, where I eventually became manager. After being away from Hastings for nearly 8 years, I moved back -- but with no intention of staying. After a few months here, I realized it was not at all the same Hastings I left 8 years prior. I saw the vision and opportunity. I saw the potential of what downtown could actually become, and all I knew is that I wanted to be a part of it. With the help of my incredible family, we took to the drawing board of what we wanted the foundation of Art Bar to be. A place for community. And after 6 years, it’s been incredible to see just how that has come to fruition.
How has your business operated during the pandemic from when this all began to where we are now?
We did have to shut down for 2 months. But during that time we got creative and began selling coffee jugs online for delivery and pick up. Once we re-opened it looked a little different than our patrons were used to, but I think for the most part we’ve tried to maintain a familiar vibe with the restrictions.
What products/services do you offer that you think are special or unique? One thing that I think really sets us apart is that we make all our syrups from scratch, for both our cocktails and signature coffee drinks. We just launched our Peppermint syrup, which is a huge favorite this time of year and often paired with Mocha. Maybe we’ll make a cocktail with it, too. ;)
During this time of year, is there anything special that you do or offer? We have a variety of weekly specials ($3 mimosas on sundays, for example) but we also will have some specials during December. And we will be coming out with our Merry Cactmas tiki cocktail soon, made with real prickly pear fruit. You can stay tuned for updates on our facebook and instagram pages.
When someone comes to your business, describe what they may experience while there: My hope is that they will feel seen and important. Right now with the screen barriers and the masks, it feels like we have to work extra hard to make those personal connections. They will also experience quality crafted drinks, a jammin’ playlist & if you’re really lucky, a friendly visit from one of our four legged regulars.
What are some of the things customers can see or do while at your business? You can catch up with a friend, read a book, have a meeting, study with your roommate, meet a date, sit at the bar and hang out with us….the list goes on. Ultimately, you are what makes Art Bar great. Because without a supportive community, we wouldn’t be here.
Explain why it is important to support local businesses: Shopping local means supporting places that have been built by the blood, sweat and tears of your friends & neighbors. It has never been more crucial to support our local businesses if you want to continue seeing Hastings grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.