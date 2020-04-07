LINCOLN — St. Cecilia has done it again.
A year after winning the Class C-1 state championship, the Bluehawks are C-2 champions.
Senior running back Cody Jackson rushed for 117 yards, 98 of which came in the second half, and St. Cecilia’s defense kept Archbishop Bergan’s high-passing attack in check as the Bluehawks captured a 17-14 win over the Knights in a battle of unbeatens in the Class C-2 title game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
“We’re still undefeated,” St. Cecilia coach Carl Tesmer said of the last two years. “It’s amazing. We’re 26-0. What a run. ... You never get tired of winning.”
The title is the third in school history for the St. Cecilia football program, all in the past 11 years, and caps the Bluehawks’ second straight 13-0 season.
“It’s the greatest feeling ever,” said senior lineman Zach Sterup, a two-year starter for the Bluehawks. “Barely anybody gets to experience it. I’m just glad to be on this team and get the back-to-back.”
After managing just three first downs and 105 yards — 56 of which came on one pass play — in the first half Tuesday morning, St. Cecilia got its ground game going after halftime.
Led by Jackson, who had just three carries for 19 yards in the first half, St. Cecilia rushed for 144 yards and controlled possession of the ball to keep Bergan’s offense off the field for much of the second half.
“Our line just stepped up big time,” Jackson said. “All season we’ve been working for the fourth quarter. We’ve been working hard to do better later in the game. Our line just really pulled through in the second half.”
St. Cecilia didn’t take control of the game, though, until junior quarterback Phil Hamburger kept the ball for a 2-yard touchdown with 2:52 left in the game to give the Bluehawks a 17-6 lead after the successful two-point conversion, also by Hamburger.
“Everybody came together and everyone realized that if we got one in,” Hamburger said, “we most likely had it wrapped up.”
Archbishop Bergan answered quickly, going 59 yards in five plays to get within 17-14 after the two-point conversion with 1:52 left in the game.
Jackson recovered the onside kick attempt, then rushed for 13 yards for a first down on the first play after the kick to all but seal the game for the Bluehawks.
Bergan did get one last chance, taking over at its own 35-yard line with 19 seconds left after stopping the Bluehawks. After an incomplete pass, junior Joe Wahlmeier made a tackle behind the line of scrimmage to give the Bluehawks the title.
“It’s amazing,” Hamburger said. “Nothing matches it — all the hard work we’ve put in this summer. The seniors on our team worked so hard — every single day up in the weight room working hard.”
St. Cecilia jumped out to an early 3-0 lead Tuesday morning when junior Matt Kissinger, who had made just two field goals all season, booted a 35-yarder through the uprights with 7:33 left in the first quarter.
The field goal was set up by a blocked punt by St. Cecilia senior Ryan Sheehy that gave the Bluehawks the ball at the Bergan 25-yard line.
Archbishop Bergan answered with a nine-play, 63-yard drive that was capped by 19-yard touchdown pass from Riley Gross to Connor Hottovy. That gave the Knights a 6-3 lead after the extra-point kick was blocked by Sheehy.
The score remained the same until St. Cecilia took a 9-6 lead four minutes into the second quarter when Hamburger scored from 3 yards out to cap a four-play, 73-yard drive that featured a 57-yard pass from Hamburger to Kissinger.
“His shoulder was bothering him,” Kissinger said of Hamburger, who had suffered a shoulder sprain in the Bluehawks’ semifinal win over North Platte St. Patrick’s the week before. “Just for him to get that in a spot where I could catch it was huge. Once I caught it, I was like, ‘Just hold onto it. We’ve got this far and I’ve got confidence in our offense to put it in.’ ”
Bergan looked prime to take the lead or at least tie the game late in the first half, putting together a drive that lasted 15 plays and took more than seven minutes off the clock. But on the 15th play, second-and-18 from the STC 23 after a holding penalty, Gross had his pass intercepted in the end zone by Kissinger. STC senior defensive back Blake Brouillette tipped the pass and it ended up in the hands of Kissinger.
“Blake made a great play, just tipping the ball so the receiver couldn’t catch it,” Kissinger said. “I was just kind of in the right place at the right time.”
Statistically speaking, Bergan looked to be in control of the game in the first half:
— The Knights had 165 yards and 11 first downs compared to 105 yards and three first downs for St. Cecilia.
— Bergan ran 33 plays compared to 21 for St. Cecilia, holding a 15:20-8:40 advantage in time of possession.
— The Knights were 3-of-6 on third downs and converted their only fourth down, while St. Cecilia didn’t convert one third down and failed to convert its only fourth-down attempt.
But St. Cecilia blocked a punt and an extra point, both by Sheehy, and Bergan had a pair of turnovers. The Knights also had six penalties for 41 yards compared to no penalties for St. Cecilia.
“When you’re playing a great team like they are, you can’t afford to have a lot of mistakes,” Bergan coach Ron Beacom said. “You have to win the turnover battle and the special teams, and, unfortunately, we didn’t do that.”
Said Tesmer: “For us to win, we got a break or two. That’s what it takes. But it still takes determination and hard work and guts and all that stuff to go with it.”
In the second half, St. Cecilia got its ground going while keeping Bergan’s offense at bay.
Jackson intercepted Gross on the first possession of the third quarter, stopping a drive by the Knights that started at the Bergan 20 and went to the STC 29.
Although St. Cecilia didn’t score, the Bluehawks then went 56 yards on 16 plays while taking 6:42 off the clock. The drive stalled when St. Cecilia couldn’t convert a fourth-and-one from the Bergan 23.
On the drive, the Bluehawks avoided disaster when Kissinger — the Bluehawks’ punter — picked up a bad snap on a punt attempt and ran 7 yards to pick up the first down by a yard.
“How about the punt?” Tesmer said. “I’m yelling, ‘Punt it, punt it.’ He’s running it and then he gets the first down. He made all that on athletic ability.”
Said Kissinger: “It was kind of a low snap and I was trying to pick it up and get the punt off, but I bobbled it a little bit. I saw one guy coming at me. I had some pretty good blocking down field. I saw that first down, so I just dove for it.”
Early in the fourth quarter, St. Cecilia caught a break when the Knights muffed a punt and St. Cecilia sophomore Joel Grafel recovered the ball at the Bergan 47-yard line.
St. Cecilia wasn’t able to score on the ensuing possession, but the muffed punt did help turn the field-possession battle in the Bluehawks’ favor.
Bergan started its next possession on its own 10-yard line and picked up one first down before St. Cecilia stopped the Knights, allowing St. Cecilia to start its next drive at midfield. Jackson followed with four consecutive carries that covered 48 yards to set up what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown with Hambuger’s 2-yard run.
Hamburger finished with 34 yards on 12 rushes for St. Cecilia, while Grafel — one of St. Cecilia’s fullbacks — had five carries for 20 yards. Hamburger was 2-of-8 passing for 63 yards, with both completed passes going to Kissinger.
Bergan was led by quarterback Riley Gross, who was 24-of-33 passing for 257 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Receiver Matt Sleister had 12 catches for 122 yards. The Knights were held to 40 rushing yards on 23 carries.
Bergan ended up holding a 297-256 advantage in total yards and 18 first downs compared to 12 for St. Cecilia. But the Knights committed four turnovers and had a punt blocked, while St. Cecilia turned the ball over only once.
“We made plays,” Jackson said, “when we needed them most.”
St. Cecilia (13-0) 3 6 0 8 — 17
Archbishop Bergan (12-1) 6 0 0 8 — 14
STC — Matt Kissinger 35 field goal
AB — Connor Hottovy 19 pass from Riley Gross (kick blocked)
STC — Phil Hamburger 3 run (kick failed)
STC — Hamburger 2 run (Hamburger run)
AB — Christian Victor 16 pass from Riley Gross (Matt Sleister pass from Gross)
STC AB
First downs 12 18
Rushes-yards 49-193 23-40
Comp-Att-Int 2-8-0 24-33-2
Passing yards 63 257
Total yards 256 297
Punts-avg. 4-34.0 4.30.8
Fumbles-lost 4-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 1-6 8-57
Time of possession 23:57 24:03
Rushing — STC, Cody Jackson 21-117, Phil Hamburger 12-34, Joel Grafel 5-20, Jase Jackson 3-12, Brice Faber 1-8, Devin Elley 4-4, Matt Kissinger 2-2, Team 1-(-4); Christian Victor 6-28, Josh Boggs 4-9, Riley Gross 13-3.
Passing — STC, Hamburger 2-8-0 63; AB, Gross 24-33-2 257.
Receiving — STC, Kissinger 2-63; AB, Matt Sleister 12-122, Boggs 4-45, Victor 4-44, Connor Hottovy 2-31, Jerry Dolejs 2-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.