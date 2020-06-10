Three Tribland high school students were selected to participate in this week’s Open Space for the Visual Arts sponsored by the Hastings College Visual Arts.
Layne Haba of Doniphan-Trumbull High School, Enrique Perez of Harvard High School and Alexandria Schmidt of Smith Center Junior-Senior High School in Smith Center, Kansas, are among 30 students from Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Iowa, and Missouri participating in the program, which began Monday and runs through Friday.
This year’s Open Space is completely online due to concerns about the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Theme of this year is Art and Community, which allows HC professors to share how visual arts are used to inspire and transform both individuals and communities by focusing on the process of artistic inquiry and creative expression.
Faculty leading the program include Christopher M. Strickland, HC post-doctoral fellow and art educator; Aaron Badham, chair of the department and assistant professor of sculpture; Jerome Dubas, instructor of ceramics; Sarah Gevurtz, assistant professor of digital art; and Christine Lockhart-Brown, instructor of art education.
