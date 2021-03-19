SEWARD — It’s been 671 days since any of the teams at the Concordia University indoor track and field invite have competed in a prep track meet. Athletes were both excited and nervous, but all were just happy to finally be competing again.
“There’s a lot of guys that were nervous,” said STC boys head coach Clint Head. “When you haven’t done this in a couple of years, to come out and get out in front of people and perform again, there were a lot of nerves. But they did a good job of overcoming that.”
“Today has been very nerve-wracking, having not run track in two years since COVID canceled last season,” said Sandy Creek’s Leah Hatch. “Everyone was pretty nervous, but we all showed out and we did pretty good.”
Hatch spent most of last spring and summer running around her hometown of Clay Center and do sprints on the track, and on Friday that work in the extended offseason paid off as she won two individual gold medals and a silver.
The Sandy Creek standout took first in the 60-meter dash (8.41 seconds) and the long jump (16 feet, 8 inches), while also finishing second in the 200 with a time of 28.22, just 0.09 seconds behind the first-place finisher.
“I’ve been feeling nervous all day; I haven’t been able to eat anything because I’ve been filled with nerves and anxiety. But I’m pretty happy with the way things turned out. With not having a track season last year, it went pretty well, so I’m excited about that.”
As for Head’s STC boys squad, the Bluehawks had an exciting end to the meet, when Garrett Parr got a big kick at the end of his 400-meter leg of the 1,600 relay, coming from behind to win the heat and ultimately help his team place second in the event. The eight points from the relay race boosted St. Cecilia ahead of North Bend Central, as it took home a runner-up finish in the meet with 59 points.
“I’m excited for them; it’s been a long time since they’ve gotten a trophy at a track meet,” Head said. “That wasn’t the goal for them; the goal coming in was just to give it their best effort and see what we have (Friday). A lot of guys came up big.”
In addition to coming through as the anchor for the 1,600 relay team, Parr took first in the 800-meter run (2:12.33) and stepped up to fill a late scratch in the 3,200 relay, in which the Bluehawks placed second (9:16.02).
STC’s Carson Kudlacek won the triple jump with a distance of 38 feet, 3 1/2 inches, and Emmanuel Consbruck took gold in the 400 with a time of 56.78 seconds.
Being a first-year head coach for the Bluehawks, Head said his squad was already preparing differently for the beginning of the season compared to previous years, but after one meet, he likes what he’s seen from the team.
“Our warmup’s a little different these days; our kids don’t think it’s a warmup but I call it a warmup. But we lift a little every day and then we’re out running and performing our events. It’s worked well for us and it helped get us in shape a little bit,” the STC coach said.
Hatch’s three individual medals helped the Sandy Creek girls place second with 66 points. McKenzie Bohlen added another gold medal in the pole vault, clearing 8-6. Caitlin Rempe (31-5 3/4) and Jenna Heinz (31-3) finished in the top two spots in the triple jump.
St. Cecilia was fourth in the girls competition, with Alayna Vargas leading the charge. Vargas took gold in the 3,200 (13:01.41) and silver in the 1,600 (5:53.81). She also helped the 3,200 relay team place first with a time of 10:43.08.
“She had great times for indoor and to start the season,” said STC head coach Trevor Alber. “Just getting out there and getting the feel to run again — not being able to run for track for almost two full years, they were all knocking the dust off and getting everybody ready.”
Jenna Esch also brought home a gold medal for STC, placing first in the 400 (1:04.86).
Micah Biltoft led the Sandy Creek boys with a gold medal in the high jump, clearing 6-4. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s only gold medal came from Aaron Mick, who won the pole vault with a height of 12-6.
Boys team scores
2, St. Cecilia 59; 5, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49; 9, Sandy Creek 20
Boys individual results
60 — 2, Aaron Mick, BDS, 7.51; 6, Dominic Philippi, BDS, 7.66
400 — 1, Emmanuel Consbruck, STC, 56.78
3,200 — 4, Robert Hrnchir, STC, 11:41.93
3,200 relay — 2, St. Cecilia 9:16.02
1,600 — 5, Robert Hrnchir, STC 5:30.14
Discus — 2, Easton Weber, BDS, 140-3; 3, Anthony Sabatka, STC, 130-3 1/2; 4, Josh Shaw, SC, 128-11
High jump — 1, Micah Biltoft, SC, 6-4
Long jump — 2, Dominic Philippi, BDS, 19-0
Pole vault — 1, Aaron Mick, BDS, 12-6; 4, Jay Kempf, BDS, 7-6
800 — 1, Garrett Parr, STC, 2:12.33
1,600 relay — 2, St. Cecilia 3:56.95
Shot put — 2, Easton Weber, BDS, 45-7 1/2; 3, Josh Shaw, SC; 6, Anthony Sabatka, STC, 41-6 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 38-3 1/2; Raleigh Shipley, BDS, 36-4 1/2
Girls team scores
2, Sandy Creek 66; 4, St. Cecilia 61; 8, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 28
Girls individual results
60 — 1, Leah Hatch, SC, 8.41; 4, Hailey Reifert, STC, 8.72
400 — 1, Jenna Esch, STC, 1:04.86; 3, Jill Parr, STC, 1:06.27
3,200 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 13:01.41
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 10:43.08; 5, Sandy Creek 12:122.94; 6, BDS 13:44.52
1,600 — 2, Alayna Vargas, STC, 5:53.81
Discus — 3, Macy Kamler, BDS 98-8; 6, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 96-3
High jump — 2, Mariah Sliva, BDS, 4-8
Long jump — 1, Leah Hatch, SC, 16-8
Pole vault — 1, McKenzie Bohlen, SC, 8-6; 3, Mariah Silva, BDS, 7-6
Triple jump — 1, Caitlin Rempe, SC, 31-5 3/4; 2, Jenna Heinz, SC, 31-3 1/4
Shot put — 3, Shaye Butler, STC, 36-9; 4, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 35-11 1/2; 5, Macy Kamler, BDS, 32-8; 6, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 32-4
200 — 2, Leah Hatch, SC, 28.22; 6, Eri Sheehy, STC 29.90
800 — 6, Madalyn Heil, STC, 3:01.35
1,600 relay — 2, Sandy Creek 4:36.82; 4, St. Cecilia 4:39.36
Forest division
In the Forest division of the Concordia invite, which took place Friday morning, the Doniphan-Trumbull girls took second place with 63 points while the Fillmore Central boys had the area’s top finish, placing third with 52 points.
The 200-meter dash was a big event for the Cardinal girls, who took three of the top four spots. Gaia Andorno won the event with a time of 28.40 seconds, and Danae Rader (28.95) and Hannah Dunning (29.33) placed second and fourth, respectively. Andorno added a silver medal in the 60 (8.39) while Dunning finished first in the long jump, leaping for 16 feet, 3 1/2 inches.
Fillmore Central’s top finish came from Connor Asche, who won the shot put with a distance of 45 feet, 8 inches.
Boys team results
3, Fillmore Central 52; 9, Doniphan-Trumbull 18; 14, Deshler 6
Boys individual results
3,200 relay — 1, Fillmore Central 9:09.82
3,200 — 6, Dakota Nun, FC, 12:17.26
60 hurdles — 3, Coltin Hansen, Des, 9.19
60 — 6, Myles Said, D-T, 7.50
1,600 — 2, Garrett Nichols, FC, 4:57.53
800 — 3, De Maciel, FC, 2:17.89; 5, Aiden Hinrichs, FC, 2:19.74
200 — 6, Ayden King, D-T, 24.66
Shot put — 1, Connor Asche, FC, 45-8; 6, Colton Horne, D-T, 42-0
Discus — 6, Colton Horne, D-T, 125-3 1/2
Long jump — 2, Jake Stoner, FC, 20-3; 3, Myles Sadd, D-T, 20-0
Triple jump — 6, Luke Kimbrough, FC, 35-5 1/2
Pole vault — 3, Conner Nun, FC, 10-6
High jump — 2, Myles Sadd, D-T, 5-10
Girls team results
2, Doniphan-Trumbull 63; 10, Fillmore Central 15; 11, Deshler 13
Girls individual results
3,200 relay — 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 11:49.41
3,200 — 2, Teneal Barbur, FC, 14:29.12; 3, Hallie Verhage, FC, 14:29.43; 6, Paula Voss, Des, 18:36.04
60 hurdles — 3, Danae Rader, D-T, 10.40; 5, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 10.92
60 — 2, Gaia Andorno, D-T, 8.39
400 — 6, Ariana Baland, D-T, 1:08.97
1,600 — 3, Lacey Schmidt, Des, 6:11.62; 6, Emma Saathoff, D-T, 6:40.78
800 — 6, Madison Shimmin, D-T, 2:48.69
200 — 1, Gaia Andorno, D-T, 28.40; 2, Danae Rader, D-T, 28.95; 4, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 29.33
1,600 relay — 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 4:41.93; 5, Deshler 4:53.51
Long jump — 1, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 16-3 1/2
Triple jump — 6, Claire Kimbrough, FC, 30-1 1/4
Pole vault — 4, Lacey Schmidt, Des, 7-0
