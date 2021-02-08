Tuesday February 9
Dayle Gewecke, 71, or Geneva, 10:30 a.m. at Congregational United Church in Geneva.
Velda R. Schutte, 73, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata.
Wednesday February 10
Donna Valentin Busboom, 84, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery in rural Adams County.
Dannie D. Thaut, 77, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at New York Avenue Congregational Church in Hastings.
Thursday February 11
Charles W. Buss, 89, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Ted Edward ‘Ed’ Searle, 82, of Harvard, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Harvard.
Saturday February 13
Robert N. Foglesong, 57, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Hastings.
Randall E. Campbell, 74, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland.
Nyla Burling, 103½, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Kenesaw Presbyterian Church in Kenesaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.