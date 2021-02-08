Tuesday February 9

Dayle Gewecke, 71, or Geneva, 10:30 a.m. at Congregational United Church in Geneva.

Velda R. Schutte, 73, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata.

Wednesday February 10

Donna Valentin Busboom, 84, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery in rural Adams County.

Dannie D. Thaut, 77, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at New York Avenue Congregational Church in Hastings.

Thursday February 11

Charles W. Buss, 89, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Ted Edward ‘Ed’ Searle, 82, of Harvard, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Harvard.

Saturday February 13

Robert N. Foglesong, 57, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Hastings.

Randall E. Campbell, 74, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland.

Nyla Burling, 103½, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Kenesaw Presbyterian Church in Kenesaw.

