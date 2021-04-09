Saturday
Danola M. Katzberg, 85, of Prosser, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata.
Sherry L. Liska, 74, of Sutton, 11 a.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.
Van D. Sandstedt, 89, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Dorothy Lipp-Flessner, 103, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at the Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.
Shirley M. Ginn, 64, of Trumbull, 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull.
Monday
Clara L. Ruttman, 86, of Grand Island, 10 a.m. at Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center.
Ilene Olson, 84, of Red Cloud, 10:30 a.m. at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.