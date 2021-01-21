Friday
Gerald E. “Jerry” Arnold Sr., 93, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Trumbull Community Center in Trumbull.
Saturday
Caroline M. Dyer, 89, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Ronald J. Karnes, 77, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Dolores R. Pavelka, 92, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Monday January 25
Donna L. Hogan, 66, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Robert A. ‘Bob’ Straatman, 55, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Jerome I. ‘Jerry’ Carlson, 80, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Sue E. Mosier, 74, of Davenport, 1 p.m. at Urbauer-Price Funeral Home in Davenport.
Thursday January 28
Jenneth L. O’Neill Brown, 70, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
