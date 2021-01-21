Friday

Gerald E. “Jerry” Arnold Sr., 93, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Trumbull Community Center in Trumbull.

Saturday

Caroline M. Dyer, 89, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Ronald J. Karnes, 77, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Dolores R. Pavelka, 92, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Monday January 25

Donna L. Hogan, 66, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Robert A. ‘Bob’ Straatman, 55, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Jerome I. ‘Jerry’ Carlson, 80, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Sue E. Mosier, 74, of Davenport, 1 p.m. at Urbauer-Price Funeral Home in Davenport.

Thursday January 28

Jenneth L. O’Neill Brown, 70, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you