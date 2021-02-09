Wednesday

Donna Valentin Busboom, 84, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery in rural Adams County.

Dannie D. Thaut, 77, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at New York Avenue Congregational Church in Hastings.

Thursday

Charles W. Buss, 89, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Ted Edward “Ed” Searle, 82, of Harvard, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Harvard.

Friday

Maxine C. Grams, 86, of Upland, 11 a.m. at Minden United Methodist Church in Minden.

Gary Filipi, 69, of Shickley, 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Geneva.

Saturday February 13

Robert N. Foglesong, 57, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Hastings.

Randall E. Campbell, 74, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland.

Nyla Burling, 103½, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Kenesaw Presbyterian Church in Kenesaw.

