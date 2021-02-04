Friday February 5
Marcia S. Nicholson, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Michael J. ‘Mike’ Aipperspach, 49, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Joe H. Keim, 85, of Davenport, 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Davenport.
Jackie Myers, 87, formerly of Nelson, 2 p.m. at Klawitter-Price Funeral Home in Nelson.
Saturday February 6
Joan I. Potts, 52, of Fairfield, 10:30 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield.
Peggy Ann Zeadow, 71, of Blue Hill, 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Monday February 8
W. Gene Weber, 75, of Roseland, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Tuesday February 9
Dayle Gewecke, 71, or Geneva, 10:30 a.m. at Congregational United Church in Geneva.
Velda R. Schutte, 73, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata.
Saturday February 13
Robert N. Foglesong, 57, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Hastings.
