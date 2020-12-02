Thursday, December 3
Anita C. Willis, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings.
Sandra L. Shaw, 74, of Roseland, 10:30 a.m. at Roseland Cemetery at Roseland.
Jonathan E. Griess, 91, formerly of Sutton, 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton.
Friday, December 4
Donna Joyce Lammers of Red Cloud, 1:30 p.m. at the Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud.
Saturday, December 5
Mary Lou Renz, 84, of Ruskin, 2 p.m. at Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin.
Kenneth J. “Ken” Konen, 60, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption.
Lonnie K. Carlstrom, 71, of Juniata, 1 p.m. at Lifehouse Church in Hastings.
Monday, December 7
Burdetta A. Fricke, 94, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Shirley A. Holsten, 92, formerly of Minden, 2:30 p.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden.
