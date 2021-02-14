Monday
Eugene A. Dudgeon, 88, of Hebron, 11:30 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Belvidere.
Jean N. “Jeanie” Beiriger, 89, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Kimberly D. Mohlman, 29, of Red Cloud, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud.
Tuesday
Vernon H. Kimminau, 88, of Superior, 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Superior.
Ted A. “Lucky” Morrow, 74, of Cowles, 2 p.m. at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Friday February 19
Coletta M. Robinson, 94, of Franklin, Time? At St. Katharine-Drexel Catholic Church in Franklin.
