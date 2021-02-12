Saturday February 13
Robert N. Foglesong, 57, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Hastings.
Randall E. Campbell, 74, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland.
Nyla Burling, 103½, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Kenesaw Presbyterian Church in Kenesaw.
Doreen ‘Nadine’ Johnson, 86, of Sutton, 10:30 a.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.
Ivan ‘Pete’ Meyer, 86, of Roseland, 11 a.m. at ther United Methodist Church in Bladen.
Monday February 15
Eugene A. Dudgeon, 88, of Hebron, 11:30 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Belvidere.
Jean ‘Jeanie’ Beiriger, 89, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Jean N. ‘Jeanie’ Beiriger, 89, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Tuesday February 16
Vernon H. Kimminau, 88, of Superior, 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Superior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.