Area Funerals Dec 15, 2020

WednesdayMary A. Black, 86, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Monday December 21stGeorgia June Osler, 91, of Kenesaw, 10 a.m. at Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw.
