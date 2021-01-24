Monday

Donna L. Hogan, 66, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Robert A. “Bob” Straatman, 55, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Jerome I. “Jerry” Carlson, 80, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Sue E. Mosier, 74, of Davenport, 1 p.m. at Urbauer-Price Funeral Home in Davenport.

Deb Landsmann, 66, of Juniata, 10 a.m. at Zion Wanda Church in Juniaia.

Thursday January 28

Jenneth L. O’Neill Brown, 70, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

