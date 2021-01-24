Monday
Donna L. Hogan, 66, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Robert A. “Bob” Straatman, 55, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Jerome I. “Jerry” Carlson, 80, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Sue E. Mosier, 74, of Davenport, 1 p.m. at Urbauer-Price Funeral Home in Davenport.
Deb Landsmann, 66, of Juniata, 10 a.m. at Zion Wanda Church in Juniaia.
Thursday January 28
Jenneth L. O’Neill Brown, 70, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.