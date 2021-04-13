Wednesday
William L. Gratopp, 98, of Superior, 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Thursday
Joyce A. Hadenfeldt, 84, of Kenesaw, 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw.
Friday
Carl S. Woods, 72, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday April 17
Wanda L. Wright, 85, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Blue Hill.
Donald R. Mars, 76, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Mary D. Lynch, 79, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Hardy Cemetery in Hardy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.