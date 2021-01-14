Friday

Marvin R. Scribner, 60, formerly of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Carol Jean Kiolbasa, 73, of Clay Center, 10 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Clay Center.

Samantha J. Ardiana, 81, of Texas, 10 a.m. at Bulter Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Saturday

James L. “Jim” Uden, 70, of Prosser, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Monday, Jan. 18

Lois E. Bullard, 90, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran in Hastings.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Bobby ‘Bob’ L’Heureux, 93, of Blue Hill, 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell.

