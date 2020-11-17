Wednesday
Edgar Tietjen, 87, of Edgar, 2:30 p.m. at Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin.
Friday
Leonard P. “Len” Mazour, 66, of rural Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
James E. Kruml, 60, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Arzella Vandewalle, 91, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Kenneth R. “Ken” Laux, 75, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
