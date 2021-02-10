Thursday
Charles W. Buss, 89, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Ted Edward “Ed” Searle, 82, of Harvard, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Harvard.
Friday
Maxine C. Grams, 86, of Upland, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Minden.
Gary Filipi, 69, of Shickley, 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Geneva.
Saturday
Robert N. Foglesong, 57, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Hastings.
Randall E. Campbell, 74, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland.
Nyla Burling, 103½, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Presbyterian Church in Kenesaw.
Doreen “Nadine” Johnson, 86, of Sutton, 10:30 a.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.
Monday February 15
Eugene A. Dudgeon, 88, of Hebron, 11:30 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Belvidere.
Jean ‘Jeanie’ Beiriger, 89, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.