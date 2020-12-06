Monday

Burdetta A. Fricke, 94, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Shirley A. Holsten, 92, formerly of Minden, 2:30 p.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden.

Delores “Dee” Bixby, 91, of Superior, 10 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.

Patricia A. Veik, 83, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.

Tuesday

Sondra A. Cole, 79, of Franklin, 2 p.m. at Crossgate Community Church in Franklin.

Wednesday

Gary L. Nejezchleb, 72, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

