Monday
Burdetta A. Fricke, 94, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Shirley A. Holsten, 92, formerly of Minden, 2:30 p.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden.
Delores “Dee” Bixby, 91, of Superior, 10 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Patricia A. Veik, 83, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.
Tuesday
Sondra A. Cole, 79, of Franklin, 2 p.m. at Crossgate Community Church in Franklin.
Wednesday
Gary L. Nejezchleb, 72, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
