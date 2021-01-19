Thursday

Rylee Jo Timmerman, 2 months, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

James P. Widhelm, 71, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.

Friday

Gerald E. “Jerry” Arnold Sr., 93, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Trumbull Community Center in Trumbull.

Saturday January 23

Caroline M. Dyer, 89, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Ronald J. Karnes, 77, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Monday January 25

Robert A. ‘Bob’ Straatman, 55, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Jerome I. ‘Jerry’ Carlson, 80, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.

