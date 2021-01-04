Tuesday

Wendell D. “Babe” Ruth, 78, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.

Hazel C. Osterbuhr, 92, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.

Luella Hunzeker, 88, of Sutton, 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

James L. Parsons, 35, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Wednesday

Venla L. Bartels, 88, of Holdrege, 2 p.m. at the Upland Cemetery in rural Upland.

Saturday Jan. 9th

Douglas G. Nienhueser, 63, of Juniata, 10:30 at the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church in Juniata.

