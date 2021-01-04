Tuesday
Wendell D. “Babe” Ruth, 78, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Hazel C. Osterbuhr, 92, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.
Luella Hunzeker, 88, of Sutton, 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
James L. Parsons, 35, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Wednesday
Venla L. Bartels, 88, of Holdrege, 2 p.m. at the Upland Cemetery in rural Upland.
Saturday Jan. 9th
Douglas G. Nienhueser, 63, of Juniata, 10:30 at the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church in Juniata.
