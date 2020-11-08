Monday

James N. “Jim” Specht, 54, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

Wednesday

Alice M. Beyke, 86, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Richard R. Hubert, 70, formerly of Minden, 3:30 p.m. at Upland Cemetery.

Friday, Nov. 13

Beverly A. Rogers, 83, of Superior, 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Friday, Nov. 20

Leonard P. “Len” Mazour, 66, of rural Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.

Friday, November 27

Van D. Sandstedt, 89, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you