Monday
James N. “Jim” Specht, 54, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Wednesday
Alice M. Beyke, 86, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Richard R. Hubert, 70, formerly of Minden, 3:30 p.m. at Upland Cemetery.
Friday, Nov. 13
Beverly A. Rogers, 83, of Superior, 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Friday, Nov. 20
Leonard P. “Len” Mazour, 66, of rural Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Friday, November 27
Van D. Sandstedt, 89, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
