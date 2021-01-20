Thursday
Rylee Jo Timmerman, 2 months, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
James P. Widhelm, 71, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Friday
Gerald E. “Jerry” Arnold Sr., 93, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Trumbull Community Center in Trumbull.
Saturday January 23
Caroline M. Dyer, 89, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Ronald J. Karnes, 77, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Monday January 25
Robert A. ‘Bob’ Straatman, 55, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Jerome I. ‘Jerry’ Carlson, 80, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
