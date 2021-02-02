Thursday
Vernon L. “Vern” DuBois, 76, of Hastings ,10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Friday
Marcia S. Nicholson, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Michael J. “Mike” Apperspach, 49, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Joe H. Keim, 85, of Davenport, 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Davenport.
Saturday February 6
Joan I. Potts, 52, of Fairfield, 10:30 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield.
Peggy A. Zeadow, 71, of Blue Hill, 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Monday February 8
Sharon Kay Peters, 78, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
W. Gene Weber, 75, of Roseland, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Tuesday February 9
Dayle Gewecke, 71, of Geneva, 10:30 a.m. at 1st Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva.
Saturday February 13
Robert Nye Foglesong, 57, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Hastings.
