Friday
Estaline Bouray, 83, of Courtland, Kansas, 10 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Evelyn Behrends, 98, of Doniphan, 11 a.m. at Christian Resource Center near Giltner.
Saturday
Jerome I. “Jerry” Carlson, 80, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Delores “Dee” Lammers, 79, of Glenvil, 1;30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
Monday February 1
Joseph B. Ferguson, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Billie Lee Kmiec, 79, of Juniata, 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church near Prosser.
Friday February 5
Marcia S. Nicholson, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.