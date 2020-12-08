Area Funerals Dec 8, 2020 Dec 8, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WednesdayGary L. Nejezchleb, 72, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. ThursdayPatsy R. “Gummy” Davis, 86, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hastings Volland Chapel Gary L. Nejezchleb Cecilia Catholic Church Funeral Patsy R. Davis Area Recommended for you Goodfellows #LocalFoodToGo #LocalFoodToGo Updates from Local Advertisers Check out our Affordable Print and Online Subscription Rates!Affordable rates for: Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties, as well as the towns of Doniphan and Giltner, Fillmore, Franklin, Kearney, Thayer Counties, Smith, Jewell Counties (Kansas) Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMorten's business a dream come trueMorten's business a dream come trueVirus claims three more lives in Adams County, one in Franklin CountyAnders discovers there's no place like homeBuddies start brewery after brainstorming over a beerAnsley teen dies of injuries suffered in mid-November truck rolloverHoefts feel at home in HastingsVoice of the PeopleSouth Heartland hits 3,000-case mark in pandemic Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Tribune e-Edition Plus Hastings Tribune e-Edition Hastings Tribune Featured Businesses Hastings Campground 302 East 26th Street, Hastings, NE 68901 402-462-5621 Website
