Friday
Joseph M. Zulkoski, 47, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
David L. Parker, 93, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday
Sandra S. Bothwell, 81, of Superior, 2:30 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Monday
Sylvia I. Rennick, 99, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at the Nelson Cemetery in Nelson.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Jannay J. Grier, 65, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at The Well Church, 1814 W. B St.
