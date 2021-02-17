Friday

Joseph M. Zulkoski, 47, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings.

David L. Parker, 93, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Saturday

Sandra S. Bothwell, 81, of Superior, 2:30 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.

Monday

Sylvia I. Rennick, 99, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at the Nelson Cemetery in Nelson.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Jannay J. Grier, 65, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at The Well Church, 1814 W. B St.

