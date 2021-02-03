Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Becoming windy. Low 27F. S winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Becoming windy. Low 27F. S winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.