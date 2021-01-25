Tuesday
Theresa M. Schneider, 89, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Wednesday
Theresa M. Schneider, 89, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Thursday
Jenneth L. O’Neill Brown, 70, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Friday January 29
Estaline Bouray, 83, of Courtland, KS, 10 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Saturday January 30
Jerome I. ‘Jerry’ Carlson, 80, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
