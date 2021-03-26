Area Funerals Mar 26, 2021 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday March 27 Larry F. Schulz, 79, of Junitat, 10:30 a.m. at Juniata United Methodist Church in Juniata. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Juniata United Methodist Church Funeral Larry F. Schulz Area Recommended for you Updates from Local Advertisers Check out our Affordable Print and Online Subscription Rates!Affordable rates for: Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties, as well as the towns of Doniphan and Giltner, Fillmore, Franklin, Kearney, Thayer Counties, Smith, Jewell Counties (Kansas) Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuperior man arrested following standoffCharacteristics of a champion to propel Hinrichs in future career pathFederal judge dismisses lawsuit against Lincoln officers for seizing Omaha man's car, shoesVision improved thanks to son's careerSouth Heartland test positivity rate plummets for weekAdams Central presents "Mamma Mia"'He broke every record' – Meet Doc Ryan, the $525,000 bull from North PlatteHeating bills leaving Nebraska residents, towns in shockThe real-life nomad from Nebraska is on the move — and enjoyed 'Nomadland' tooStatewide tornado drill Wednesday morning Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Tribune e-Edition Plus Hastings Tribune e-Edition Hastings Tribune Featured Businesses Hastings Campground 302 East 26th Street, Hastings, NE 68901 402-462-5621 Website
