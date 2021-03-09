Thursday
James A. “Jim” Hinrichs, 65, of Hastings, 9:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Bonnie Borrell, 91, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Friday
Ronald G. Lancaster, 63, of Yankton, SD, 2 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Lynnis D. Eitzmann, 68, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Byron.
Saturday
John J. “Jack” Hlavac, 92, of Lawrence, 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholioc Church in Lawrence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.