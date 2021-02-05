Saturday February 6

Joan I. Potts, 52, of Fairfield, 10:30 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield.

Peggy Ann Zeadow, 71, of Blue Hill, 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.

Monday February 8

W. Gene Weber, 75, of Roseland, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Tuesday February 9

Dayle Gewecke, 71, or Geneva, 10:30 a.m. at Congregational United Church in Geneva.

Velda R. Schutte, 73, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata.

Saturday February 13

Robert N. Foglesong, 57, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Hastings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you