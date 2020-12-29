Thursday
Janet Scheidemann, 87, of Sutton, 10 a.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Frederick A. Pryal, 71, of Glenvil, 10 a.m., at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Ruth S. Poore, 93, of Hastings, 10 a.m., at St. Cecilia in Hastings.
Norbert Hemberger, 87, of Hastings, 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church in Roseland.
Lisa Kepford, 57, of O’Neill, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Darrel A. Poore, 64, of Hastings, 12 p.m., Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
