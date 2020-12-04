Saturday

Mary Lou Renz, 84, of Ruskin, 2 p.m. at Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin.

Kenneth J. “Ken” Konen, 60, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption.

Lonnie K. Carlstrom, 71, of Juniata, 1 p.m. at Lifehouse Church in Hastings.

Sunday

Elaine “Bert” Christensen, 90, of Ruskin, 3:15 p.m. at the Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin.

Monday

Burdetta A. Fricke, 94, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Shirley A. Holsten, 92, formerly of Minden, 2:30 p.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden.

Delores “Dee” Bixby, 91, of Superior, 10 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.

