Saturday
Mary Lou Renz, 84, of Ruskin, 2 p.m. at Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin.
Kenneth J. “Ken” Konen, 60, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption.
Lonnie K. Carlstrom, 71, of Juniata, 1 p.m. at Lifehouse Church in Hastings.
Sunday
Elaine “Bert” Christensen, 90, of Ruskin, 3:15 p.m. at the Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin.
Monday
Burdetta A. Fricke, 94, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Shirley A. Holsten, 92, formerly of Minden, 2:30 p.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden.
Delores “Dee” Bixby, 91, of Superior, 10 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
